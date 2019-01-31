Vested Interest in K9s donates vest to MSP K9 Flash

BOSTON (WHDH) - K9 Flash of the Massachusetts State Police Department is sporting a new vest thanks to a generous donation from Vested Interest in K9s and CareOne at Essex Park.

The charitable organization donated a K9 storm ballistic vest, which costs $950, for Flash to use while on duty, troopers said in a post on their Facebook page.

“Our dogs are beloved members of the Massachusetts State Police family, and they make a tremendous contribution to our public safety mission every day. Their safety is of paramount importance to us,” according to police.

Vested Interest in K9’s mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

It has provided more than 3,200 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $5.7 million dollars.