Veteran Amesbury police officer accused of beating autistic son

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran Amesbury police officer is facing assault and battery charges after officials say he beat his 14-year-old autistic son.

Larry Bybee, 46, is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child for allegedly striking and bloodying the nose of his son earlier this month, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim told officers that his father is a heavy drinker who mocks and makes fun of his disability, a police report indicated. The boy claims Bybee hit him in the face “causing an immediate nosebleed” and that he “slammed his head against the bathroom wall three times.”

Bybee shares custody of his son and daughter. The victim was visiting with Bybee when the alleged beating happened.

Bybee is free on bail, but a judge ordered him to stay away from children, refrain from drinking alcohol and not to do drugs. He will be subject to random tests until his case is resolved.

Bybee will also have to comply with a Department of Children and Families investigation, according to court documents.

He is due back in court next month.

