PHOENIX (CNN) – A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time on Thursday. His emotional final radio call has since made the rounds on social media.

Trooper Mark Gilberg began his career with the agency on March 11, 1981.

Watch the video above to hear him call into dispatch for the last time.

Gilberg’s daughter, Rachel, captured the video and posted it to social media.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman told CNN Gilberg was the agency’s longest-serving trooper.

