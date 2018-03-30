Veteran Boston firefighter arrested on drunken driving charges hours before retirement

BOSTON (WHDH) - A veteran Boston firefighter, who was slated to retire on Friday, was arrested Thursday night on drunken driving charges after leaving the Boston Bruins game at TD Garden.

Sean Ingram was arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on charges of drunken driving, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Authorities say Ingram fled the scene of a crash on the Expressway before backing into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester.

Ingram allegedly became belligerent and referred to state troopers at the scene as “Nazis,” according to a police report. It reportedly required “several” troopers to take Ingram into custody.

“The Boston Fire Department takes these allegations very seriously. We will monitor this situation as it is adjudicated through the court system and take appropriate action if and when it is necessary,” Fire Commissioner Joseph E. Finn said in a statement.

Ingram had filed for retirement based on his mandatory age of 65. It was supposed to take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

A judge ordered Ingram not drive. He was released on $500 bail. He is due back in court in June.

