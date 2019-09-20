Veteran Boston police officer on leave after misconduct incident involving HS students

BOSTON (WHDH) - A veteran Boston police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following a misconduct incident involving high school students last week, an official said.

Officer Joseph Lynch, a 16-year veteran, is the subject of an investigation stemming from a misconduct incident reported by Roxbury Prep High School students on Sept. 13, according to the Boston Police Department.

Lynch is assigned to the E-18 district in Hyde Park.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division is leading an investigation.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins has been made aware of the incident.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the high school said, “On Friday morning, September 13, a Boston Police officer came onto the school premises. Numerous students and staff have come forward to express deep concerns about the officer’s behavior, both in terms of his actions and language. The entire Roxbury Prep community – students, families, administrators, faculty and staff — are shocked and deeply upset by what occurred.

Rollins, along with Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, have since met with all of the students affected by the incident, the school’s spokeswoman said.

“We appreciate Commissioner Gross’s and District Attorney Rollins’ responsiveness to our school community at this challenging time, as well as the commissioner’s promise to work with us and we, stand ready to assist him to ensure this matter is handled expeditiously and appropriately,” the statement continued.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)