Veteran Fairhaven firefighter dies suddenly on Labor Day

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven firefighter with over 20 years of experience passed away suddenly at his home on Labor Day, officials announced Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Fairhaven Fire-EMS wrote, “It is with deep sadness that the Fairhaven Fire Department announces the active-duty death of Firefighter/Paramedic Shawn Samanica who passed away suddenly at his home on Monday.”

Samanica, 46, is survived by his daughter, Skylar.

“We offer his family our prayers and deepest condolences during this very difficult period,” the post read.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

