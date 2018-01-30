Veteran firefighter accused of strangling girlfriend at Quincy home

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A veteran Quincy firefighter was arrested Tuesday morning at his home after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

William McGoff pleaded not guilty at a late day arraignment in Quincy District Court to one count of strangulation, plus one count of assault and battery on a household member.

The 47-year-old was arrested at his Helene Street residence after strangling his live-in girlfriend for about 20 seconds before she was able to break free from his grip, according to a police report.

McGoff has been a Quincy firefighter for 15 years. His lawyer argued for his release on personal recognizance, telling the judge that no one should jump to any conclusions.

7’s Steve Cooper reports that the fire chief had no comment on McGoff’s arrest. A spokesman in the mayor’s officer told Cooper off camera that they had no comment on the charges.

McGoff posted bail. He was ordered to stay away from the victim. He has not been suspended by the fire department.

McGoff is due back in court in March. The incident is under investigation.

