Veteran Framingham police officer struck, injured by car

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are investigating after a veteran officer working a detail was struck and injured by a car on Sunday.

The officer, who has been on the force for more than 15 years, was injured when one vehicle rear-ended another, sending it into him.

He suffered injuries to his leg and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

