Veteran home health aide recognized as unsung hero

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran home health aide from Lynn is being recognized as an unsung hero.

Munirat Lamia who likes to go by “AB” has been working to make life easier for those in her care for more than 15 years.

She has been working with elderly patients who cannot leave their homes during the pandemic — including those suffering from COVID-19.

“I know I have to be there because this is what I have been doing for years and I am so passionate about what I do,” she said. “So, I just keep on going to give them reassurance.”

AB ‘s work as a caretaker is never over. She is a single mom raising four teenagers and she also looks after her elderly mother.

Though, she said that all of her patients are like family to her.

