PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A man in Plaistow, New Hampshire recently jumped into action, getting a driver to safety after her car went off the road and slammed into a pair of trees over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon in the area of Forrest Street in Plaistow and was caught on camera.

Shane Johnson was inside his home watching football with his family at the time of the crash and later spoke to 7NEWS about his response.

“I just heard loud screeches, heard a big crash,” he said. “[I] look out the window and see there’s a car.”

“Immediately, I was like ‘I need to call 911,’” he said.

Johnson said the car crashed over a stone wall and ended up pinned between trees.

An Army veteran, Johnson said his training kicked in immediately after he realized the severity of the situation.

“The car was smoking, making weird sounds, everything like that,” he said.

Plaistow police said the woman driving the car had severe trauma injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Speaking days after the crash, Johnson said this was not the first time there had been a crash at this curve, with a motorcycle also crashing in the area three years ago.

Johnson said he is glad he was there to help but said he is thinking of the injured woman and her family.

“I’m hoping she’s alright,” he said. “I think it will be alright.”

Plaistow police said the crash was still under investigation on Monday. There was no update available on the condition of the injured driver.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)