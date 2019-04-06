Veteran killed, firefighter injured in Fall River blaze

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Fall River that left one man dead and a firefighter injured.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Palmer Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday were able to extinguish the flames quickly but were unable to save the elderly man who lived on the second floor of the two-family home.

The man, whose name has not been released, was in his 80s and a veteran, according to his caretaker who arrived on scene hours later.

A firefighter was also injured while conducting an assessment of the damage after the fire had been put out.

“After the fire was out we did have one of our firefighters come in the building, he was doing an assessment and fell through the floor,” the fire captain said.

The firefighter is expected to recover.

Crews were alerted to the fire after the downstairs resident came home and smelled smoke.

The state fire marshal is on scene investigating the cause.

The captain said that they do not believe the fire to be suspicious. They are looking into the home’s electrical system.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Family members say sadly, their elderly father died in this early morning fire in Fall River. Lived on the 2nd floor by himself. Downstairs neighbor came home, smelled smoke, called 911. pic.twitter.com/yVlPsCsEe4 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) April 6, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)