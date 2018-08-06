Veteran Manchester police sergeant placed on leave over allegations of misconduct

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A veteran Manchester, New Hampshire, police sergeant has been placed on leave over allegations of misconduct, officials said.

An internal affairs and criminal investigation into the actions of Sgt. Eric Knight were initiated by Chief Carlo Capano after he was contacted about potential officer misconduct, as alleged by the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office, the Manchester Police Department announced Monday.

Capano was notified of the alleged misconduct regarding Knight, a 21-year veteran, on July 12, 2018, and verified a criminal investigation on July 16, 2018.

Knight was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, officials said.

Both the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office and United States Attorney Office-District of New Hampshire are leading an investigation.

No additional details were released.

