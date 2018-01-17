Veteran movie producer picks up rights to upcoming Aaron Hernandez book

(WHDH) — The Mark Gordon Company has reportedly picked up the rights to an upcoming book chronicling the rise and fall of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran movie producer Mark Gordon will create on-screen adaptation of James Patterson’s book, “All-American Murder: The Rise and Fall of Aaron Hernandez, the Superstar Whose Life Ended on Murderer’s Row.”

Patterson’s book is slated to be released on Jan. 22, 2018. It will detail untold stories about Hernandez’s days in his hometown of Bristol and his final hours in prison, in addition to his time spent with the Patriots.

Hernandez committed suicide on April 19, 2017, just days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double homicide case.

Hernandez was found hanging by his bed sheets inside his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster.

Gordon has worked on many films, including “Saving Private Ryan.”

No timetable has been released for the movie.

