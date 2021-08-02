BOSTON (WHDH) - An Army and Marine Corps veteran has a big goal — to do 50 push-ups at 50 state capitols in 50 days.

On Monday, Darren Hafford stopped on Beacon Hill to do push-ups right in front of the State House. Boston is stop number 30 for Hafford.

He is hoping the nationwide tour will help spread awareness to prevent suicide among his fellow veterans and to let them know they can get help as he has.

“I wanted to let veterans out there know there is help. There’s a lot of Americans that want to provide that help. And the first step is the hardest step. And that’s realizing that you need help. I got counseling a year and a half ago, and it changed my life,” he said.

Hafford is also raising money as he travels. He still has 20 capitols to visit over the next 20 days, before reaching his goal.

