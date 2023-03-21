Longtime New England Patriots player Dont’a Hightower is calling it a career and thanking fans for their support throughout his nine years with the team.

“It’s been a hell of a ride & a career beyond my wildest dreams,” Hightower said on social media, sharing a piece entitled “Thank You, New England” on The Players’ Tribune. “It’s time to hang em up, from the bottom of my heart – thank you to everyone who played a part.”

The Lewisburg, Tenn. native spent nine seasons playing for the Patriots after being drafted in the first round out of Alabama, where he was part of two national college championship-winning teams.

“I can’t even lie to you,” Hightower wrote in his announcement. “My first reaction when I got the call from the Patriots on draft night was, ‘Dang it seems cold up there.'”

His career in the NFL included three Super Bowl championships and two Pro Bowl honors, complete with 569 tackles and 27 sacks.

While he did opt out of the 2020 season due the COVID-19 pandemic, Hightower returned in 2021 and played most of the season and in the team’s Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

His retirement announcement came less than a week after his contract with the Patriots expired on March 16.

“For nine seasons, I lived that mentality 24/7. Today, I’m totally at peace knowing that I gave this franchise every ounce of sweat I had left,” he said.

The news comes days after another longtime, three-time Super Bowl champion Patriots player decided to retire.

Devin McCourty, a 13-year veteran of the team, announced his retirement on March 10. The team plans to honor the 12-time team captain later on Tuesday during a ceremony at 2 p.m.

