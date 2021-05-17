FREEHOLD, N.J. (WHDH) — A veteran police officer has been suspended without pay after being arrested Sunday for allegedly running a methamphetamine laboratory at his home.

Christopher Walls, who has been with the Long Branch Police Department in New Jersey for 19 years, is facing charges of first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, second-degree possession of a firearm during the course of a CDS offense, second-degree risking widespread injury, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree manufacturing CDS — meth, and third-degree possession of CDS — meth, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Long Branch police officers responding to Walls’ home on West End Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance met with another resident who alleged Walls was involved in suspicious narcotics activity, the prosecutor’s office said.

The New Jersey State Police Hazmat Unit responded and reportedly found materials, chemicals, and instruments consistent with a meth laboratory in the basement of the house and in a shed on the property, as well as meth residue in chemistry-related glassware.

Walls also allegedly had books related to making methamphetamine, explosives, and poison.

A large open and unsecured gun safe, containing two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition, was in the home, which was accessible to a child living in the residence, the prosecutor’s office alleged.

Walls is awaiting a detention hearing.

