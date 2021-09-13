BARRINGTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A veteran Rhode Island police sergeant passed away over the weekend following a lengthy battle with COVID-19, officials said.

Sergeant Gino Caputo, of the Barrington Police Department, died on Saturday, according to Police Chief Michael E. Correia.

“The members of the Barrington Police Department announce with heavy hearts the death of Sergeant Gino Caputo after a five-week battle against COVID-19,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Caputo spent 27 years working for the department.

Funeral arrangements are said to be forthcoming.

