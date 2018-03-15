Veterans Council to meet and discuss St. Patrick’s Day Parade changes

090315-N-8110K-011 BOSTON (March 15, 2009) A crowd along a parade route in South Boston cheers Sailors from the guided-missile frigate USS Taylor (FFG 50) as they march in the 108th Annual St. PatrickÕs Day Parade celebrating BostonÕs Irish heritage. Sailors assigned to Taylor are on a five-day port visit to Boston. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dave Kaylor/Released)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council is meeting on Thursday night to discuss the changes to this year’s South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade route.

The parade route has been cut short due to the latest nor’easter. Mayor Marty Walsh said he is concerned about everyone’s safety.

Mayor Walsh decided to keep the parade off of side streets which has upset people who plan to attend, or are scheduled to be in the parade.

The parade, scheduled for Sunday, will now be a shorter event.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council is meeting to explore options in light of Mayor Walsh’s decision.

The parade’s new snow route will include West and East Broadway, but will not include 4th and 6th Streets.

