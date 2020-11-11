BOSTON (WHDH) - Veterans Day celebrations took place across the Commonwealth on Wednesday to honor those who have served our country.

People in South Boston celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post.

They unveiled a new memorial plaque then marched to a local church for Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker also honored heroes with a virtual Veterans Day ceremony.

“I think in some respects, the most important thing I can say about Veterans Day is it gives us all a chance to reflect for a minute on what our freedoms, our democracy, mean to us,” he said. “We would not be Americans, we would not have the kinds of rights and liberties and opportunities that we have in this country of ours, if it weren’t for the men and women in uniform.”

The ceremony features musical performances and a tribute to each branch of the military.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and his son paid respect to veterans by laying a ceremonial wreath along the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial outside of Gillette Stadium.

The memorial features 32 tribute towers with photos remembering more than 5,000 military members who have lost their lives in the war on terror, as well as in training accidents and attacks.

Kraft said this is a time to remember everything that those in the military do for our country.

“Respect for people who have differentiated our country and protected our country,” he said. “You know we live our lives, especially this time of the pandemic, sometimes we get caught up and we miss the big picture that there are people out there who are working every day to protect our way of life.”

