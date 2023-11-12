BOSTON (WHDH) - Veterans Day events were held in communities across New England on Saturday, including in Boston, where ceremonies were held to honor those military members who sacrificed for and served our country.

In Quincy, dozens of people came together for a parade and ceremony. In Boston, people gathered at the memorial to the 65th Infantry, which honors the country’s first Puerto Rican regiment.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “And so today and every day we honor those who have made the very difficult decision to serve and take on the heaviest of charges to make sure our communities will always be free and always be safe.”

