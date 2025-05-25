BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd joined local veterans and Gold Star Families for a Memorial Day weekend ceremony at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Seaport on Saturday.

The rededication ceremony for the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial located at Memorial Park is part of its 15th annual Patriot Week, which honors the sacrifice of local servicemen and women killed in action since the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The 50-foot obelisk contains the names of each of the fallen. The ceremony included a Live Cannon Fire and a 21-Gun Salute provided by Massachusetts Army National Guard 101st Field Artillery, a performance by the 215th Army Band, and the landing of a UH60 Black Hawk helicopter.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes is a non-profit dedicated to Honoring, Supporting, and Empowering local military veterans and Gold Star families.

Learn more: www.massfallenheroes.org

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)