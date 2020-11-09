Veterans group marches 90 miles to State House to raise awareness of homelessness, PTSD issues

BOSTON (WHDH) - Veterans marched 90 miles from Western Massachusetts to the State House to raise funds and awareness about veterans facing homelessness and post-traumatic stress issues, and to tell those vets that help is available.

Staff Sgt. James Chartier has led the march, which took four days from Chicopee to Boston, for the past five years.

“We want to let them know veterans are out here who still care about them, they can advocate for them,” Chartier said. “Veterans organizations have resources available so they can come in and get their mental health back into a state to rejoin civilian society.”

For more information on how to support Project New Hope, visit the march’s Facebook page.

