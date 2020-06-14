Veterans protest RI donut shop that ended discounts for police, military

Dozens of veterans protested a Rhode Island donut shop’s decision to stop discounts for police and military members on Sunday.

Allie’s Donuts in North Kingston, Rhode Island, ended the discount last week. The shop owner said he ended the discount to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement but some protesters said even though they were unaware of the discount, he sent the wrong message.

“I had no idea they had a discount. But it’s not about that. It’s about just turning around and putting our brothers and sisters, meaning our people in the military, and wrapping them all up into one thing,” said one protester. “I mean, I really think the man’s being somewhat divisive.”

