BOSTON (WHDH) - At Bond Vet on Newbury Street in Boston, Medical Director Dr. Camille Alander-Rivera wants owners to be aware of allergies.

Alander-Rivera recently spoke to 7NEWS, saying cats and dogs can react to tree, grass or plant pollen just like humans.

The time between the months of August and October, Alander-Rivera said, is when doctors see the majority of cases.

“Your pet might have red or runny eyes,” Alander-Rivera said. “They might have itchy skin. They might be licking at their paws.”

Alander-Rivera said doctors at Bond Vet see about three to five dogs per day for allergies. The most common allergy is flea allergies.

“When they scratch, that can lead to a secondary infection of the skin and that makes them even more itchy,” Alander-Rivera said. “So, if we can stop it at that first itch, that’s really going to control the issue.”

With symptoms in mind, Alander-Rivera said preventative measures are key.

“Definitely visit your veterinarian,” she said. “They’ll have a bit of guidance on over the counter antihistamines that might be available for your pet.”

Within the clinic, Alander-Rivera said “We have a couple of different allergy anti-itch medications.”

Pet owner Jade Silvia said she doesn’t take any chances with her dog Bitzy and makes sure to give her medicine as a precaution.

“I never want something bad to happen to her and so, that little once-a-month pill, that helps take care of fleas ticks, heartworm, all of those things,” Silvia said.

“It’s just an easy fix to make sure you give your dog those preventives every month and keep them healthier than if they were unprotected,” she continued.

Anyone looking to get prescribed medications for a pet who may be suffering from allergies should call their local vet.

