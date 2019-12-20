SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WHDH) — Veterinarians cleaning a dog’s teeth were shocked to find a stick wedged across the roof of his mouth that had most likely been stuck there for years.

Buddy came in for a dental cleaning at the Friends of Strays Animal Shelter in Saint Petersburg, Florida on Thursday when their veterinary team discovered the stick stuck between a tooth on each side.

The animal shelter says the stick had eaten into the roof of his mouth and rotted two of his teeth.

They added that the pup never complained, despite the stick having likely been there for numerous years.

