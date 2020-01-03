WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10-inch stick got lodged in a dog’s throat, sending his owners on a three-hour drive from Vermont to Massachusetts to get him the help he desperately needed.

The pup named Willy was playing outside when a very large stick seemed to puncture his chest, according to the Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital.

His owners took him to his primary care veterinarian in Vermont, who referred him to the Woburn veterinary hospital’s emergency room.

Once they arrived, a CT scan showed that the stick did not enter Willy’s chest but had penetrated through the back of his mouth and down into his throat, just missing his trachea, the veterinary hospital said.

Willy was rushed into surgery, where Dr. Michelle Powers successfully removed the large stick.

