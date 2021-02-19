Vets remove buttons that were sewn into face of cat who suffered broken jaw in dog attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Juicebox, a 7-month-old cat that had four tiny plastic buttons sewn into his face to hold sutures in place after suffering dog bites, is now on the mend and will soon be ready for a new home, the MSPCA said.

Veterinarians at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center on Friday removed the buttons that were put in place on Jan. 20 to stabilize Juicebox’s broken jaw, according to the MPCA’s Communications Director Rob Halpin.

Juicebox’s sutures will stay in for several more weeks so that his jaw can continue to heal.

Halpin says the MSPCA has since received hundreds of adoption inquiries and they hope to place him in a permanent home as soon as he’s fully recovered.

Juicebox was attacked by a his family’s dog in his Boston-area home last month. In addition to suffering multiple jaw fractures, the attack left him with head trauma, lacerations, and damage to the palate in the roof of his mouth.

His family made the decision to surrender him to the MSPCA so that he can be placed in a new home, free of dogs.

Medical care is expected to exceed $2,000 and the MSPCA is encouraging people to donate here to offset the cost.

Anyone interested in adopting Juicebox can inquire about his status by filling out this form.

