WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Playing with a toy turned into a stressful situation for one dog after it got lodged onto her lower jaw in Wrentham last weekend.

The dog’s owner rushing to the Wrentham fire station just before 2 p.m. on Sunday brought in her dog hoping the fire personnel could help in between their medical calls.

They determined that the dog did not have a compromised airway and seemed to be in distress but also in good spirits.

The personnel realized that the rigid toy could not be easily removed, so they used a hydraulic cutter in an attempt to free the object.

The pup was eventually taken to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment and Specialties, where staff sedated her and cut the toy off with a cast cutter.

“What happens is the dogs often panic and they’re very hard to calm down,” Dr. Tara Hammond said. “The owner definitely doesn’t want to get it off themselves.”

The dog is back home and resting with her grateful owners.

