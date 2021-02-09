BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-month-old cat is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a dog in his Boston-area home last month.

The cat, which MSPCA-Angell staffers have named Juicebox, was rushed to their Animal Medical Center on Jan. 20 by his family following the attack.

Juicebox underwent surgery to repair multiple jaw fractures, in which veterinarians placed two plastic buttons on his cheeks and two below his chin to hold sutures in place and stabilize his jaw, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

He is expected to wear his buttons for another four to six weeks, after which they will be removed completely.

Juicebox also suffered from head trauma, lacerations, and damage to the palate in the roof of his mouth.

His family made the decision to surrender their cat to the MSPCA so that he can be placed in a new home, free of dogs.

“He has obviously been through and survived a serious trauma, but he has adapted quickly to the sutures that limit the use of his jaw and, through it all, he’s remained an outgoing, playful and really friendly cat,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center. “We are relieved that we are able to provide urgent medical care for him, and we’re glad to see him recovering so well.”

Juicebox has been placed in a foster home with an MSPCA volunteer as he continues to recover.

His medical care is expected to exceed $2,000 and the MSPCA is encouraging people to donate here to offset the cost.

Anyone interested in adopting Juicebox can inquire about his status by filling out this form.

