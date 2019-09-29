Vettes for Vets: Muscle cars parade through Bedford to help veterans

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Corvettes motored through Bedford over the weekend to raise money for veterans’ medical treatment.

The annual event and parade Vettes to Vets raises money for the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

“We bring our cars, we stage in one place, parade over here, and it’s to bring awareness to our veterans’ needs and inpatients here at this federal facility.

Some Corvette owners had a personal connection to the cause.

“My dad’s a Marine,” said Carol Scalesse. “He actually comes to this hospital for treatment so you know, it’s kind of a special thing for me.”

Other drivers just wanted to show their respect.

“We don’t know anybody here at the hospital, but it’s kind of a moot point because everybody who serves deserves the attention,” said Mal King.

Blandini said the event has grown from a one-hour get-together to a full weekend affair including a banquet, auctions and the parade of muscle cars from Billerica to Bedford.

“Whenever I’m asked ‘Why?’ I always say, ‘It’s the right thing to do,” Blandini said.

Veterans said they grateful for the show of support.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend time with a wicked bunch of veterans — brothers!” said Army veteran Ronald Alcott. “So many of us have so much in common, it’s wonderful.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)