Vettes for Vets raises money for VA Hospital in Bedford

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Corvettes cruised through the streets of Bedford on Sunday to raise money for veterans.

Corvettes of all colors and generations drew in the crowds as drivers brought in the donations, all benefiting the VA Hospital.

“It’s really emotional,” Louise Higson said. “The first time I came here about five years ago, when I pulled up, the tears just started streaming down my face.”

Louise Higson and her husband Frank have been taking part in the event for five years. The Bedford VA Hospital holds a special place in their family.

“Her father spent several years here as a World War II vet,” Frank said.

Drivers raise money for the event, which is on its 15th year, as well as other donations to help out.

“Every penny that we raise, be it monetary or items, goes directly to the patients here at the hospital,” Karen Blandini, chairman of Vettes for Vets, said. “And this is a federal facility, so there’s patients from all over the country here.”

The event is held on Gold Star Mother’s Day, the last Sunday in September. The organizers say they plan on continuing the event next year, with the goal of having even more Corvettes attend.

