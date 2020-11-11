VFW halls converted to PPE storage, local veterans look for new ways to be of service during the pandemic

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Like other places for social gatherings, Veterans of Foreign Wars halls have been in lockdown for much of the year. But despite that, VFW members have been busier than ever.

Local veterans are putting their posts to good use and offering them up as places to store personal protective equipment.

“VFW halls around the state, in normal times busy with veterans gathering in fellowship. But, now because of the pandemic, no more socializing at VFW posts. However, the veterans haven’t been sitting idle,” Keith Gopsill, Commander VFW Lorraine Post 29 in Haverhill said. “Everything from PPE, food supplies, veteran disability claims, the list goes on and on.”

Gopsill says he and many other vets have volunteered at the Food for Vets program run from Gillette Stadium and participated in delivering food to veterans and their families around the state.

“It was extremely helpful for many veterans who could not get to the grocery store, that have lost their job, can’t provide food for their families,” he said. “Here in Haverhill, we just completed our second veteran chicken dinner that was delivered free to local veterans.”

The vets are also partnered with the state and have been using the VFW buildings to store much-needed PPE for healthcare workers and first responders.

“That was a good way of utilizing the space that had been shut down by the pandemic,” Gopsill said.

Though he says the pandemic has devastated the veteran community — the loss of a place to come and socialize has lead to isolation, depression and bouts of PTSD.

“And at the VFW we try to limit that by holding zoom calls, bring them food because hey can’t get out,” he said.

The Commander says what while it is critical to support the troops while they are deployed, it is even more important to support them when they come back home.

“The best way to thank a veteran is to use veteran’s day to renew your self to become the type of American worth serving for,” Gopsill said.

He says that while he and other vets paused Wednesday to recognize Veterans’ Day, Gopsill says tomorrow they will be back at it serving their communities.

