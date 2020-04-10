Vibrant flowers meant for Boston Marathon, Easter celebrations placed outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - Vibrant flowers meant for the Boston Marathon and Easter celebrations have been planted in the shape of a heart outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Cityscapes, a Boston-based company that offers interior plant services, launched the “Give a Little Plant” campaign to collect flowers and distribute them to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, they distributed more than 1,000 spring flowers donated by Berry’s Greenhouses and Trillium Wholesale to Beth Israel Deaconess.

“Even though (medical workers) had masks on, we could tell they were smiling underneath,” Cityscapes wrote on Facebook.

