Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, White House officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement said Harris has not been a close contact to President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden because of their recent travel schedules.

Harris has not exhibited any symptoms and will isolate and work from the Vice President’s residence, officials said.

