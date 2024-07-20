Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign fundraiser on Cape Cod on Saturday as dozens of Democrats called for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race over concerns about his ability to beat Donald Trump.

The event was held as Biden remains in isolation in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 and put Harris in the role of reassuring worried donors that Biden has what it takes to win in November. At the same time, other members of the party are calling in Harris to step in and run in Biden’s place.

The event raised $2 million for the Biden Victory Fund. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Maura Healey were on hand.

Biden is expected to return to the campaign trail next week.

