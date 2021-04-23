Vice President Kamala Harris promotes Biden’s infrastructure plan during NH trip

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited New Hampshire on Friday to promote President Biden’s massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which provides funds to update the nation’s infrastructure, shift to green energy, and expand caregiving options for older and disabled Americans.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu greeted Harris moments after she touched down in the Granite State.

While in Portsmouth, Harris touted a proposed broadband internet expansion that would blanket the country for $100 billion.

Harris noted that the pandemic highlighted the need for affordable internet for all, especially now that many health care providers are offering telehealth services.

She later toured an electrical worker union facility in Concord and purchased a few books at a local bookstore.

Many Granite Staters were thrilled to get a glimpse of Harris, but there were some protesters who urged her to visit the US-Mexico border.

“I really want to see her make an effort at the south of the border crisis down south before she comes up and visits the good people up here in New Hampshire,” Joseph Gagnon said.

Harris left New Hampshire to return home shortly before 5 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)