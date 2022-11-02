BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to unveil the new White House plan to lower energy costs while at a campaign rally in Boston Wednesday night.

The White House said Harris will visit a union hall and training facility where she’ll speak about steps taken by the administration to lower costs for working families heading into this winter.

The Biden administration is allocating more than $4 billion in assistance to help decrease the costs of home heating and said it wants to help households afford energy-efficient equipment so they can save money that way as well.

Harris will also attend the rally for the state’s Democratic midterm election candidates Wednesday night at the Reggie Lewis Center.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)