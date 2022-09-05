BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to attend a Labor Day breakfast in Boston with political candidates making their final push before Tuesday’s primary elections.

Harris is expected to headline the Annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Park Plaza Hotel at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. She chairs the White House task force on worker organizing and empowerment, which is vice-chaired by former Boston mayor and now U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Harris will then have a roundtable with workers.

The breakfast will also bring in many local politicians including Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is currently the only Democrat running for the party’s nomination during the primary Tuesday. Sonia Chang-Diaz will still be on the ballot, but she dropped out.

The two Republican candidates for governor, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty, are also campaigning during the final hours. Both will be at a Labor Day parade in Marlboro. Diehl will then hold a tele-rally Monday night with former president Donald Trump. Voters will be able to call in live to hear from the former president.

Other primary races on Tuesday include the Democratic candidate for the state’s Attorney General, the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Treasurer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)