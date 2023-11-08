BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston later this week for an event ahead of the upcoming National Apprenticeship Week, her office announced.

National Apprenticeship Week is set for next week. Harris is scheduled to visit Boston on Thursday for what her office described as a moderated conversation with members of registered apprenticeship programs.

Harris’ office said the event “will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to supporting workers and creating good paying union jobs.”

Officials did not announce a location for Harris’ visit.

Harris is also scheduled to attend a private fundraiser in Boston at a time and location to be announced on Thursday.

Harris previously visited Massachusetts over the summer when she spoke at the 114th annual National NAACP Convention in Boston.

