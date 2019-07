MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday was abruptly canceled.

Organizers of the event say Pence had been called back to the White House.

Pence was expected to visit the Granite Recovery center in Manchester before delivering remarks.

It is unclear why he was called back to the White House.

