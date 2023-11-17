CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A victim and a suspect are dead after a shooting at a psychiatric hospital in Concord, New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened at New Hampshire Hospital and drew a massive emergency response that continued into the night.

In an update near 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark Hall said dispatchers received an initial call at 3:38 p.m. reporting an active shooter at the hospital.

“Upon entering the lobby, the suspect shot one individual,” Hall said.

Hall said a state police trooper already at the hospital proceeded to shoot and kill the suspect.

The entire incident was contained in the hospital lobby, according to Hall. While the shooting victim was given CPR and taken to nearby Concord Hospital, Hall said they were later pronounced dead.

As crews swarmed the scene earlier Friday afternoon, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management provided a series of updates.

Around 5:30 p.m., the agency said all patients at New Hampshire Hospital were safe.

“There is no active threat to the public,” the agency said.

Officials said the scene remained active though and asked community members to avoid the area as authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle.

SKY7-HD soon flying overhead spotted numerous emergency vehicles and personnel at work, with law enforcement units from the New Hampshire State Police, the Concord Police Department, the Concord Fire Department, Concord EMS, the State Office Complex Police and the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office all among those joining the response.

Police blocked some area roads and authorities were seen operating armored vehicles.

Near 5:45 p.m., a law enforcement robot could be seen moving around a U-Haul box truck parked on the hospital campus. The truck appeared to be taped off with yellow caution tape.

Col. Hall did not confirm whether the U-Haul was the suspicious vehicle referenced in earlier statements from officials.

Hospital closed to visitors, will remain open for patients

New Hampshire Hospital is located off Clinton Street in Concord. New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services on its website describes the facility as the state’s “premier, acute psychiatric hospital.”

The hospital sits on a larger 120-acre campus and is typically tightly locked-down. Multiple state agencies also have facilities on the campus.

New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver spoke with reporters Friday night, saying officials were “shocked and saddened” by this incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim as well as our colleagues who have been impacted,” she said.

Though New Hampshire Hospital will be closed to visitors for the time being, Weaver said the hospital will remain open to serve patients.

Weaver said officials would share information about a call center for families wanting to reach out to loved ones. She continued, saying the hospital will have teams providing support to patients and staff “as long as needed as we work through the tragedy together.”

“This is a difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and for our community,” Weaver said. “We will continue to make resources available in the coming hours and days.”

Governor, senators react to shooting

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shared a statement moments before 5 p.m. regarding the shooting at New Hampshire Hospital. Sununu confirmed the suspect was dead but said the scene remained active “as the campus is cleared.”

“The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene,” Sununu said. “We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds.”

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen reacted on Facebook, saying she was “horrified by reports of a shooting at NH Hospital in Concord.”

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by this senseless violence,” she said. “I’m closely monitoring the situation.”

Sen. Maggie Hassen thanked law enforcement personnel and said she was “praying for those impacted by the shooting.”

Hassen said she was also monitoring the situation.

“Heartbroken to hear that a victim of the shooting at New Hampshire Hospital has died,” Hassen said in a subsequent statement Friday night. “My thoughts are with their family.”

‘It’s awful. It’s horrific’

Close to New Hampshire Hospital, area residents described terrifying moments as law enforcement converged on their neighborhood.

One man said he was on his back deck when he heard “a bunch of sirens.”

“The dog was singing to the sirens,” the man told 7NEWS. “[We] really had no idea what it was all about until we started getting texts from neighbors and people involved.”

“Glad it’s over and hope it never happens again,” the same man said. “But, you know, we can all hope for the best.”

With police lights still lighting up the area, some residents remained anxious for details in what was another very public case of deadly violence.

“It’s awful, it’s horrific,” said Jack Connolly, a concerned neighbor. “Gun violence has been a problem for a long time in this country and we keep having incidents like this and it’s heartbreaking.”

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the state’s Emergency Operations Center was activated “at an enhanced monitoring level to support the incident at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.”

Hall, meanwhile, said authorities were still working to determine the identity of the shooter as of 6:30 p.m. and reiterated requests for community members to avoid the area.

