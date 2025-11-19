FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash involved an orange tricycle and happened just before 10 a.m. on Goram Road near the District Court.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Police say the victim later died due to their injuries.

“We walked up, and that’s when they had him down here, resuscitating him, getting oxygen on him and putting him the ambulance,” Tracy Moutafis said, who witnessed the aftermath. “We recognize the orange bike, back and forth. That’s all I know about him. It’s just so sad, so sad. You can’t even ride your bike in your own neighborhood.”

The driver involved did not stop, according to police. The suspect was later caught and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

“It feels like this kind of death is preventable,” John Booker said, who lives nearby. “It was bound to happen. We’ve had problems on this street.”

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

