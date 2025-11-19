FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Framingham responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Goram Road near the District Court.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Police say the victim later died due to their injuries.

The driver involved did not stop, according to police. The suspect was later caught and will appear in court on Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

