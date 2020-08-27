Victim hit by Fairhaven police cruiser identified, remains in critical condition

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and injured by a police cruiser on Tuesday night in Fairhaven, officials said.

Crews responding to a crash on Route 6 westbound at 11 p.m. found the victim, Christian Lapaz-Dejesus, 32, of New Bedford, in the roadway just west of a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer who struck Lapaz-Dejesus was rendering aide when emergency personnel arrived, officials said. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford before he was transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where he remains in critical condition, the district attorney’s office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

