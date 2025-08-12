HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull police released the identity of the man killed in a boat crash in the waters off Nantasket Beach Saturday.

Michael LaRhette, 56, of Hingham, was killed after a boat capsized over the weekend.

Officials said that LaRhette was found unresponsive at the scene.

Investigators said no other individuals were connected to the incident and that they are still investigating the crash and cause of death.

