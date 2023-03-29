LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lynn on Wednesday morning has been identified as 55-year-old Emira Barucija.

Speaking Wednesday evening, Barucija’s husband said she was a kind, hardworking woman, adding that he is now hoping for justice.

“It was just sudden,” Redzo Barucija said. “Very tough.

Lynn officers responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 northbound between Ida and Cooper Streets, where police said Barucija was hit in a crosswalk.

Police said the driver left the scene.

Within hours of the crash, though, officials said detectives using city surveillance cameras had identified the driver and located the damaged car in Boston inside a parking garage in the area where the man behind the wheel worked.

Redzo Barucija said he and his wife moved to the United States from Bosnia for a better life.

On Wednesday, Redzo said his wife was on her way to Salem Hospital, where she worked.

“She was a very hard worker, very honest, such a sweetheart,” Redzo said.

People close to the crash site called 911.

Lynn police were then on scene for several hours alongside state police troopers, processing a crash scene that remained sealed off for hours.

Contacted Wednesday, family members of the driver declined to comment.

Though no charges had officially been filed as of Wednesday night, charges are expected.

As an investigation continues, Redzo said he hopes his wife will get justice as he processes his grief.

“When it happens to you, it’s tough to keep calm and go through this emotional process, but it’s life,” Redzo said.

