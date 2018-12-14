Victim identified in deadly Mattapan shooting that marks city’s 54th homicide of the year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating the city’s 54th homicide of the year after a man was fatally shot in Mattapan Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot in the area of 155 Savannah Ave. around 10 p.m. found Gregory Phillips, 25, of Dorchester, inside a car suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

“The officers tried to perform CPR to no avail,” he added.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It doesn’t appear to be random at this time, but again, the investigation is in its infancy,” Gross said earlier this week.

Police are on the lookout for a maroon van that reportedly fled the area.

Anyone with information surrounding this deadly shooting is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

