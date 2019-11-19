Victim identified in fatal Brookline stabbing

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal Brookline stabbing has been identified, officials say.

Nicholas “Cole” Kearn was pronounced dead after receiving “extensive treatment” at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Tuesday following an overnight stabbing in Amory Park, according to a release issued by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Officers responded to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. found a 20-year-old man in serious condition following an assault involving a dangerous weapon, Brookline police said.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested.

The investigation is very active and ongoing.

