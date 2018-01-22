Victim identified in fatal crash in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Tyngsborough have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Tyngsborough over the weekend.

The crash happened on Pawtucket Boulevard, near the Greater Lowell Technical High School on Sunday afternoon.

The district attorney’s office announced that the victim has been identified as Linsey Putzlocker, 31 of Tyngsborough.

Two passengers in the other car went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

