Victim identified in fatal crash on I-495 in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 29-year-old Bridgewater man who died in a violent crash on Interstate 495 in Milford.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near exit 20 about 6:19 a.m. found a 2008 Honda CRV that had veered down an embankment and struck several trees, according to state police.

Jacob Stenstrom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

